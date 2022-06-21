Okaya brings Digitas India for digital communications mandate

Okaya, the name in the battery manufacturing industry has appointed Digitas India as its digital agency of record. Digitas India won the mandate after a multi-agency pitch and will manage the

entire digital marketing mandate including communications, media, performance marketing, and technology. The account will be managed by the New Delhi office of Digitas India.

“Okaya has big ambitions in the energy storage solutions space and has plans of expanding its portfolio in the lithium and solar battery range in the near future. Okaya found the right fit in Digitas India as the partner to enhance the brand image and in reaching out to the masses. We look forward to benefiting from their experience and expertise and hope to see the best coming out of this partnership,” Arush Gupta, director of Okaya Power Group said.

Digitas India, the marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe will focus on delivering real, measurable business outcomes for Okaya through its digital marketing services.

“We share Okaya’s vision and are excited at the partnership. Our focus will be on using our connected marketing proposition to deliver enhanced brand and consumer experience through the funnel,” Sonia Khurana, chief operating officer, Digitas India stated.

Digitas India is the marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe. Leveraging data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities and proprietary planning processes, Digitas claims to deliver outcomes via connected practices that include creative and media Campaigns, brand experiences, CRM and loyalty and marketing transformation.

Digitas claims to work with brands such as Nestle, HP, Unilever, Nivea, boAt, digibank by DBS, and Goodknight, among others.

