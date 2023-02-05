Ogilvy India has rolled out a host of activities for its client brands such as Omnigel, Limca Sportz, Fevicol and Kotex at the 83rd Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, which recently commenced on February 3, 2023.

A recent study conducted by the NCAER, rural India, highlights the opportunity of targeting 720 million consumers across 627,000 villages. With approximately 69% of the population still residing in rural areas, this is the next big phase for growth that marketers are seeking – penetration and building affinity with rural consumers.

And companies looking to target these markets need to develop appropriate products, sales, business models & most importantly marketing efforts suited to these markets. Ogilvy India’s activities at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics 2023 in Punjab, India is one such attempt.

The company said that its branded content & activation wing set up a small core unit at Kila Raipur in September 2022 to work with the local team and identify areas where brands could play a role.

At present, there are four distinct activities happening on ground.

1. Kotex #PeriodofChange Relay Race: Kotex India has organised a Relay Race at Kila Raipur Sports Festival. In the race, 4 teams of young girls will pass an open pad instead of the usual baton, in what will be a move to to spread awareness about menstrual health.

2. Omnigel Rahat Dal: Omnigel’s on-ground presence will help athletes with various pain relief and management facilities such as Physiotherapy booths, massage chairs, stretching segments, nurses, paramedics, first aid kits, ambulance, amongst other provisions.

3. Limca Sportz #RukkMatt Menu: To sample Limca Sportz, a sports hydration drink with lemon, glucose and electrolytes, a menu is curated wherein currency is replaced with physical activities like squats, lunges, burpees, push ups, etc to get the free drink.

4. Fevicol Chipku Chair: The battle for a seat among the many spectators gathered. Fevicol takes a crack at this unique problem by deploying several human OOH within the spectators to lend a quirky solution to this problem.

It is not just the idea but also the unique execution of each idea that makes an impact when conveying the brand message for each of these brands, a statement from the agency said.

