Ogilvy, Mondelez bag top honours at EFFIE awards

In total, Ogilvy India collected 354 points, Leo Burnett India 342, and McCann Worldgroup 303 points. 

Written by FE Bureau
Ogilvy, Mondelez bag top honours at EFFIE awards
Surpassing all its previous records, this year, EFFIE India Awards  received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years

Ogilvy Group was named agency of the year and Mondelez bagged the client of the year title at The Advertising Club’s EFFIE India Awards 2022 to honour the most effective marketing communications in the country over the past year. 

Leo Burnett picked up the prestigious Grand EFFIE for its work on Whisper India, ‘Changing the education system to keep girls in school’.   Leo  Burnett India and McCann Worldgroup New Delhi took the second and third spots, respectively, after Ogilvy. 

Whisper India, Spotify India, Hindustan Unilever and Oyo took the next four spots respectively in a list of over 85 brands.

Surpassing all its previous records, this year, EFFIE India Awards  received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years, with as many as 53 agencies participating. The entries were judged by 493 jury members, consisting of marketing professionals and media professionals and planners.

On Leo Burnett winning the Grand Effie, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett South Asia & Chairman BBH India, said, “The work that Leo Burnett is creating reflects the transformation that the agency is going through over the past 4 years. Winning the ‘Grand Effie’ is a huge honour for us. At Leo Burnett we are particularly proud of creating work that solves real problems for both the client and the people. 

Our work for Whisper 

“The Missing Chapter” does exactly that – helping spread period education to stop 23 million girls from dropping out of school. The real impact of this initiative is in how it will add back to the society and the economy.”

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 09:30:00 am