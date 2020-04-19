Ogilvy joins hands with Government of India in the fight against coronavirus

Indian cricketers such as Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar , Smriti Mandhana etc have come up to raise awareness through the campaign

In order to support the Government of India in the fight against coronavirus, Ogilvy India has created a campaign titled ‘Mask Force’ featuring Indian cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Rohit Sharma among others. The campaign is aimed at promoting awareness on the usage of masks that are a requisite while stepping out of home in the current scenario.

In the campaign, each of the cricketers highlight the message on how the entire country together can take a decision to prevent the spread of coronavirus by making their own masks at home and ensuring to wear these wherever they go. According to Piyush Pandey, chief creative officer worldwide and executive chairman, India, Ogilvy, the agency has been instrumental in the country’s needs through CSR, for instance polio eradication, literacy, fighting crimes against women and many more causes. “As soon as the Government of India approached us for our effectiveness in spreading messages to the masses, we ensured to do our bit. I believed that ‘Mask Force’ would be a likeable term that could be used to galvanise the whole country, hence decided to name this program Mask Force,” he added.

Furthermore, the agency also stated that this is the first in the Mask Force series of exercises it is partnering the government on. “Saying a small part each of the overall message, the cricketers make a point that while India has great cricketing teams, the time has come to form a formidable team of 1.3 billion Indians called ‘Mask Force’. A force that is very easy for every Indian to join and defeat the spreading coronavirus,” the company said in an official communication.

