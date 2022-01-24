Ogilvy India (South) names Puneet Kapoor as chief creative officer

Kapoor joins the agency from Lowe Bengaluru

Ogilvy India announced on Monday that Kiran Anthony and Mahesh Gharat, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India (South) have decided to move on from the advertising agency. Puneet Kapoor will take up the creative leadership role of Ogilvy in Bengaluru, and across its South markets, as chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (South). Kapoor will assume his role in March 2022 and will work alongside Ogilvy India’s chief creative officers and the president of Ogilvy India (South).



Kapoor joins the agency from Lowe Bengaluru. He brings with him 24 years of experience in the advertising industry. He has worked across agencies such as Lowe, Ogilvy, McCann, BBH. He had also founded Eleven Brandworks in 2008. Some of his most popular works include campaigns for Unacademy, Swiggy, Fastrack, Titan, Myntra, Udaan, Xiaomi, Redbus, Flipkart, Cleartrip, Britannia, ITC Foods, and TVS.



“I salute and thank Mahesh Gharat and Kiran Anthony for their stellar contribution to Ogilvy for a very long time. It’s never easy to see your bright stars leave. However, when they step out to actualise their dreams, you can only cheerlead and wish them fulfilment in what they have chosen as their next journey and destination,” Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India, Ogilvy, said.



While the outgoing chief creative officer Gharat will be moving into full time direction, Anthony will continue to lead Vi in a consultant’s role while he also pursues directing. According to Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, Anthony and Gharat have led some of the most memorable campaigns this industry has seen. The duo has won critical pitches, built terrific teams, they noted.

Read Also: Ezetap elevates Byas Nambisan to co-founder of the company

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook