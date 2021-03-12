Ogilvy India ropes in Kedar Mehta as head of consulting for its experience business in India

His major work contributions lie in the areas of customer experience, digital transformation and marketing and customer relationship management

Ogilvy India has appointed Kedar Mehta as head of consulting for its experience business in India.

Mehta has over 18 years of experience working across Hansa Customer Equity, TCS, KPMG and Reliance Jio. In his last assignment as the program and marketing lead of Reliance Jio, Mehta led program management for Jio Prime (their personalised commerce and customer engagement business). Prior to Jio, he played an instrumental role in establishing the KPMG Digital Customer practice and Retail & CPG Consulting practice for TCS Emerging Markets.

His major work contributions lie in the areas of customer experience, digital transformation and marketing and customer relationship management. He has driven successful customer-focused programs for the likes of Bata Emerging Markets, Tesco HSC, CEAT, Vodafone India, Carphone Warehouse (UK), Fidelity Investments (US), Celio, Tata Sky, Hypercity and Tata Starbucks.

Clients increasingly turn to Ogilvy to help drive growth through every brand expression across every customer experience, Kunal Jeswani, chief executive officer, Ogilvy India, said. “Our Experience Business, aligned to our Global Martech Centre of Excellence, delivers Ogilvy’s trademark creative across the customer journey. Connecting with consumers in modern, surprising ways – focused on delivering growth for our clients. Kedar is a critical part of this vision. He is deeply customer focused and knows how to build and deliver programs that drive growth – from customer acquisition to increasing transaction volume and value to customer retention and loyalty,” he added.

“I like to play the role of a customer chair in most conference room discussions, and I strongly believe that the Ogilvy Experience Business will play that pivotal role for businesses focused on their CX and digital initiatives. Ogilvy has the skills, tools and credentials to shape next generation experiences for brands,” Mehta added.

