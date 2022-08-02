Ogilvy India promotes Ganapathy Balagopalan to deputy chief strategy officer

Ogilvy India on Tuesday announced the promotion of Ganapathy Balagopalan to deputy chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India. In his new role, Balagopalan will partner with some of Ogilvy India’s key clients. As per the company, he will drive two key agendas at a national level. He will be the national effectiveness leader and will help teams across markets on this front. He will also champion the digital strategy aspect of brands in Ogilvy India and partner account management and creative leaders to drive the digital excellence agenda.

“Balagopalan has been the account planning custodian for some of Ogilvy India’s dearest brands – Cadbury/Mondelez, Pidilite, Bajaj and ITC. There has been a Ganapathy touch to many great campaigns on these brands over the years,” Prem Narayan, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India, said.

While Balagopalan takes on a national role, he will continue to be the planning head for Mumbai and Kolkata. Something he has nurtured and built over the last five years.

“There is no one better to partner Narayan in the national role than Balagopalan. After building a robust planning structure for the Mumbai office and being responsible for some iconic work across our key clients, Balagopalan will now drive the new-age transformation agenda for Ogilvy planning,” VR Rajesh, group president, Ogilvy India, stated.

Balagopalan has been with Ogilvy for over 20 years and has been an integral part of nurturing and building the Ogilvy planning function. He has been a terrific planning leader for Mumbai and has built an outstanding team that is perhaps the largest in the country, the company said in a statement.

“At Ogilvy, we have insanely talented people with diverse skills, utterly devoted to creating world-class work that helps our clients succeed in a VUCA world. I look forward to partnering with all my colleagues to ensure Ogilvy continues to lead the way,” Balagopalan stated.

