Ogilvy India elevates Hephzibah Pathak to the role of vice chairman

Pathak’s current role in Ogilvy is as the chief client officer for Ogilvy India

Ogilvy has announced the promotion of Hephzibah Pathak to the chairman’s office of Ogilvy India as vice chairman. She will take on the role from August 1, 2020. Her current role in Ogilvy is as the chief client officer for Ogilvy India.

Pathak joined Ogilvy Chennai in 1997 as accounts supervisor. In 1999, she moved to Mumbai with Unilever’s acquisition of Ponds India Ltd. She has worked for clients such as Orange/Hutch/Vodafone, Unilever, and Cadbury’s among others.

She has been associated with Ogilvy across several key roles during her tenure including heading Ogilvy’s Mumbai office, appointment as director on the Ogilvy India Board and her current role as chief client officer, Ogilvy India.

According to Piyush Pandey, chief creative officer worldwide and executive chairman India, Ogilvy, transforming and growing brands and businesses through path breaking creative solutions is Hephzibah’s forte. “It is also the greatest need for our clients. I am sure that Hephzibah will add greater power to a differentiated Ogilvy offering,” he added.

Founded in 1948 by David Ogilvy, Ogilvy is an integrated creative network that makes brands matter by creating experiences, design and communications that fulfills every aspect of a brand’s needs in a hyper connected world through six core capabilities: brand strategy, advertising, customer engagement and commerce, PR and influence, digital transformation, and partnerships. Ogilvy is a WPP company. The company’s client portfolio includes names such as Unilever, Coca Cola, Mondelez, Pernod Ricard, ITC Group, Tata Group, Amazon, CEAT as well as various other brands across different categories.

