Ogilvy India appoints Hirol Gandhi as president and head of office, Mumbai and Kolkata

Ogilvy India has announced the appointment of Hirol Gandhi as president and head of office, Mumbai and Kolkata. The appointment has been effective from July 1, 2022. “The next three years are the years of transformation for Ogilvy in India. Gandhi is an extraordinary future focused leader who also has an astute sense of business. We need a champion like him to accelerate our journey into modernising our largest office,” VR Rajesh, group president, Ogilvy India, said.

A postgraduate from NMIMS, Gandhi’s been an Ogilvy ambassador for 22 years. He has championed many success stories across clients and in varied leadership roles in Ogilvy. As per the company, Gandhi has championed stellar work across brands like Vodafone Idea, Cadbury, Parle, Bajaj Pulsar, Brook Bond Red Label and SBI Life Insurance, among others.

A veteran of transformation, he drove new age work in Vodafone. In the last eight years, under his leadership, he transformed Vodafone Idea into one of the most mature integrated brands in the country. In his 18 months stint as the managing partner of Ogilvy Mumbai, he steered the Mumbai office through the challenging Covid times.

“After having successfully partnered with brands in their growth and transformation journey, this is an equally exciting and challenging opportunity – chart the next chapter for Mumbai and Kolkata offices, and further accelerate the transformation agenda. I’m really looking forward to my next phase at Ogilvy,” Gandhi stated on his new role.

