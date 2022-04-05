Ogilvy elevates Prakash Nair to president and head of office, Ogilvy Gurugram

Ogilvy India has promoted Prakash Nair to president and head of office, Ogilvy Gurugram, as Shouvik Roy moves on to the next chapter of his career. Nair has been with Ogilvy for 19 years. Prior to his move to lead Ogilvy Gurugram, he was associate president at Ogilvy Mumbai, leading new age work across a large portfolio of clients such as Mondelez, Tata Motors and BP Castrol.

“After having lead some big brands, the opportunity to be part of Ogilvy Gurugram and drive the growth story for Ogilvy India presents a new challenge. Also, personally, to me, Ogilvy Gurugram has been the benchmark for great craft,” Nair said.

For Kunal Jeswani, CEO, Ogilvy India, one of the great things about Ogilvy is the wealth of talent in the company. “It’s been wonderful to have had Roy’s energy in Ogilvy over the last few years and we are deeply grateful to him for his time with us. As Roy moves on, Prakash Nair will take on the role of president and head of office, Ogilvy Gurugram. Nair is a champion of great creative work and has been instrumental in driving some of our most modern, integrated and award winning work over the past few years. Loved by his clients and colleagues, I am sure Nair will bring his own distinct leadership style to the role and bring the full impact of Ogilvy to our clients in Delhi,” he added.

“I came in to lead the office just before the pandemic and it was a joy to see how everyone came together to support and grow during such uncertain times. Here, I had the opportunity to work with the finest minds in the industry. As I step away from the advertising industry – I can clearly see that this was the best job in the industry I could have had,” Roy stated.

