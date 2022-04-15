Ogilvy elevates Kunal Jeswani to group chief executive, Singapore and Malaysia

Ogilvy has elevated Kunal Jeswani to the role of group chief executive, Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia. Before moving to Singapore, Jeswani will manage India’s leadership transition for the next two months. He has been a part of Ogilvy India for 17 years and has led the India business for the last seven years. Meanwhile, VR Rajesh has been promoted to the role of group president, Ogilvy India. His appointment comes into effect on June 1, 2022.

For Piyush Pandey, executive chairman, Ogilvy India, after a stellar performance at Ogilvy India, Jeswani is moving to head Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia. “This responsibility will add international exposure to his experience across the many aspects of the communications business. I am sure he will be successful in his new role. Rajesh, who takes on the baton from Jeswani, is an Ogilvy stalwart and I am confident he will take Ogilvy India and our clients to greater heights. On behalf of the Ogilvy India board, I welcome Rajesh to this new responsibility,” he added.

In his new role, Rajesh will lead the Ogilvy India profit and loss (P&L) across all its offices and will be responsible for the acceleration of all its core capabilities in India such as advertising, brand and content, experience, health, PR and influence, and Ogilvy Consulting. Rajesh joined Ogilvy in 2004 and since 2018, he has led Ogilvy Mumbai and Kolkata.

Ogilvy India is one of the best agencies in the world and it has been a privilege to spend the last 17 years in the company of giants who I respect and have grown with, Jeswani said. “As I move to a different market and a different Ogilvy experience – Ogilvy India is bigger and better than it has ever been. The company is in fantastic hands with talented business, strategic and creative leaders. I am sure that under Rajesh’s leadership, our client relationships will thrive, and our work will shine,” he stated.

For Rajesh, over the last seven years, Jeswani has shaped a people-centric culture and laid foundations for Ogilvy’s digital transformation. “I look forward to taking the baton from him and continuing the journey. The next couple of years will see us accelerate new-age digital competencies and strengthen our content offering by being more regional and local. We will be creating a comprehensive Ogilvy offering for our clients,” he said.

