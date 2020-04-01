Ogilvy Delhi bags the creative mandate of Sleepwell

The mattress company is looking to expand its product portfolio and drive a strong growth in category

Sheela Foam Limited has appointed Ogilvy to manage the creative and digital duties of all its brands including the flagship brand Sleepwell. Moreover, the company is also looking to expand its product portfolio while also maintaining a strong growth in the mattress category.

As part of the association, Ogilvy will be responsible for delivering an integrated marketing communications strategy across the businesses which will include creative strategy, brand equity building, and campaign execution. Ogilvy brings on board a high level of strategic thinking and we look forward to co-creating a new narrative in the category, Sumit Sehgal, CMO, Sheela Foam Ltd said. “Given the agency’s credentials in creating India’s most loved brands, we are confident of adding another to the list with this relationship,” he added.

According to the brand, the association aims to put Sleepwell as a preferred option in the mattress and other allied categories. “With the agency as our integrated communication partner, we are hopeful of achieving this,” Sehgal added.

Founded in 1948 by David Ogilvy, Ogily has been producing relevant, culture-changing marketing campaigns. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 131 offices in 83 countries. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brand’s needs through six core areas including brand strategy, advertising, customer engagement and commerce, PR and influence, digital transformation, and partnerships. The WPP company has helped build some of the most valuable brands in the world, including American Express, IBM, and Dove. Recently we have added more clients to this list of brands, including NASCAR, Philips, Coke Zero, IKEA, UPS, Nationwide and Tiffany & Co.

