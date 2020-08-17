Ogilvy creates new campaign for Allen Solly’s ‘Handmade Collection’

Apart from the brand’s digital channels, the campaign will be supported through a diverse promotion strategy in the upcoming months

With the aim of highlighting the undying spirit, creativity, skills and craftsmanship of their garment workers, Allen Solly launched a new digital film ‘Made with Hand, Made with Love’ for their limited edition ‘Handmade Collection.’ Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign, apart from the digital channels such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube will be supported through a diverse promotion strategy in the upcoming months, as per the company.

The film features the story of the inherent creativity and relentless passion of Asha, the garment worker at the Allen Solly factory and many like her, who work for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. “While the whole world shut down, there were some who could never give up, even during a crisis. Their relentless spirit and creativity knew no bounds either. Such is the story of the garment workers of Allen Solly who portrayed their undying spirit and creativity through the latest Handmade Collection by Allen Solly,” the company said in an official statement.

According to Anil S. Kumar, COO, Allen Solly, the unique handmade collection means more than just creating products, it is an expression of the company’s ability to support its community, given the external situation and at the same time create a handcrafted range for the consumers with the same love and care.

There is great joy in knowing that the garment you wear has someone’s labour of love ingrained on it, Mahesh Gharat, CCO, Ogilvy South said. “The Handmade Collection film was an opportunity to tell that tale of relentless energy and true passion. It’s a simple but strong tale of how creativity led Asha and her colleagues to handle a difficult situation and keep hope alive,” he added.

