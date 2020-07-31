Ogilvy bags the creative mandate for CARS24

The creative business will be handled out of the agency’s Gurugram office.

Ogilvy has won the creative duties for CARS24 – a platform for buying and selling pre-owned cars in India. The creative business will be handled out of the agency’s Gurugram office. As per the duties, the agency will be tasked with the mandate of building and scaling-up the brand and its marketing ecosystem through its integrated communications efforts. This will include communication development across TV, print, radio, social media and other relevant touchpoints.

CARS24 is on a mission to completely change the way India sells cars by making the process extremely easy and hassle-free, Nida Naushad, brand head, CARS24, said. “Now, with Ogilvy’s strong creative and strategic capabilities, we aim to move forward in a journey to make Cars24 India’s most preferred auto brand,” she added further.

According to Shouvik Roy, president and head of office, Ogilvy Gurugram, the agency’s ambition is to partner with CARS24 and make it the brand of choice for all pre-owned car buyers in India. “Our interactions with the CARS24 team have been very engaging and stimulating. And we are confident of some shining work coming out of this partnership,” Roy elaborated.

Part of WPP, Ogilvy & Mather India is the integrated communications company, specialising in advertising, digital, activation, public relations, direct marketing, design, social and rural communications. It operates through offices in six cities and has partnered with clients such as Cadbury, Vodafone, Sprite, Fanta, Honda, BMW, Usha, Unilever, GSK, American Express, Mother Dairy, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC, Ministry of Tourism, Philips, Dabur, Pidilite, Castrol, Perfetti, Telco, Kohler and IBM among others.

Read Also: India Gaming Summit 2020: Why content needs to be interactive to drive in-app purchases

Read Also: India Gaming Summit 2020: Google’s Shalu Jhunjhunwala on how advertisers can leverage the growing user base of Indian gamers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook