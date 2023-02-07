Ogilvy bags creative mandate for Eveready

Battery manufacturer Eveready, following a multi-agency pitch, has appointed Ogilvy India as its partner.

“The brand which started off describing a powerful battery with ‘Give me Red’, went on to define a generation. With Ogilvy, we will work on Eveready’s transformation to re-energise the brand and increase its relevance among the new generation, across its batteries, flashlight and lighting businesses.” said Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president and business unit head – battery and flashlight.



The company said that its offices in Mumbai and Kolkata will be handling this mandate.

“Ogilvy is delighted to partner Eveready. A brand that touches all parts of India from urban to rural. We look forward to creating exciting work that builds both brand and business.” Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India

“From growing up with these batteries firing up my imagination by bringing all my toys to life to being able to partner the team in charting the next journey of ‘Give me Red’ is truly humbling. My team and I can’t wait to partner and create work that captures the imagination of everyone.” said Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India.

