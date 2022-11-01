Offbeet Media Group brings Ekalavya Bhattacharya as chief digital officer

Ekalavya Bhattacharya has joined media and content company, Offbeet Media Group to set up and lead the Esports and Web3 verticals for the group. With this move, FusedBulb, a creative-tech company started by Bhattacharya that offers Web3 and blockchain strategy, would also be merging into Offbeet Media.

“At Offbeet we have been continuously evolving and expanding, entering into new streams of business lines in sync with our vision of being a new age media and content company. Bhattacharya will bolster our business offering and overall capabilities in the digital footprint across all our rapidly growing business lines,” Jaideep Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Offbeet Media Group said.

Bhattacharya joins Offbeet Media after a stint as the chief strategy officer and creative director at ALT Balaji. Prior to that, as head of MTV India Digital, he was also instrumental in charting the map for the digital and social growth for MTV India.

“The gaming industry today, globally, is bigger than movie plus sports combined. It’s growing rapidly across mobile, PC and console markets in India as well. Within gaming, Esports is capturing the imagination of everyone in the media industry and is the most attractive route to connect with GenZ and millennials today. With streaming and game-casting audiences growing month-on-month, this is a super exciting space to be in. We want to set up India’s most definitive Esports academy and be the leaders in the event space for competitive gaming,” Bhattacharya stated.

He will also be setting up the Web3 vertical for the group. “Web3 is the natural progression for the evolution of the Web. The opportunities in the metaverse, decentralized eco-systems, NFTs and blockchain tech is endless. Right from consumer engagement, immersive experiences, efficiency in supply chains, Web3 is the way to go and we look forward to be the go-to guys for brands in this space,” he said.

