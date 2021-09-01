Offbeat Media Group acquires digital content brand 101India

According to Jaideep Singh, founder, Offbeet Media Group, 101India fits into the group’s core content strategy and thinking.

Content and marketing company Offbeat Media Group announced that it has acquired youth-focused digital content brand 101India. With this acquisition, 101India’s content library, its digital and social platforms will be a part of Offbeat Media Group. The deal marks the company’s entry into the consumer media space as it aims to create content that resonates with urban and grassroot India. Moreover, the group is planning to widen its services and expand its portfolio to grow 10x in the next two years, it said in a statement.

According to Jaideep Singh, founder, Offbeet Media Group, 101India fits into the group’s core content strategy and thinking. Thanks to the new addition, the group now has a platform and brand to connect with audiences directly. “Despite the second covid wave, we have already done double the revenue of last year in the first four months of this year. Our leadership and core team are our biggest assets, and together we are building India’s first fully diversified content company working across brands, govt, OTT, consumer content, and we are future-ready with our steps in VR content as well,” Singh added.

Along with scaling up the existing IPs of 101 India, the company is looking at four new language launches in the next six months, while there is an existing slate of fiction and non-fiction shows under the 101 originals banner to partner with the OTT services in India. The company is also planning to market India-centric tentpole IPs for global distribution with few discussions underway, it said in an official statement. It is also in advanced talks with four brands to come as strategic brand partners, the statement added.

“101India and our content DNA is the same. In the world of stories, a place like 101 allows us to tell the stories of culture, subculture, and counter culture across the Indian subcontinent. With 101India, the idea is to push the envelope on How you tell a story and give a free hand to our team of storytellers so we can make a universe where stories can flow freely,” Bhavya Nidhi Sharma, chief creative officer, Offbeet Media Group, stated.

