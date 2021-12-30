October registered highest cryptocurrency ad volumes on television during July-Nov 2021: Report

Cricket was the most preferred programme genre to promote cryptocurrency on television

As 2021 was the year of the rise of cryptocurrencies in India, the category advertised across all the mediums with October recording the highest cryptocurrency-related advertising on television during July-November 2021. Sports emerged as the most preferred genre by cryptocurrency advertisers with more than 75% share of category ad volumes followed by infotainment, as per the latest data released by TAM Media Research. In addition, cricket was the most preferred programme genre to promote cryptocurrency on television.



On television, Primestack, the top most advertiser, accounted for half of the advertising share of category ad volumes during July- November 2021 with a 54% share. Among the brands, Coindcx Go app and Coinswitch Kuber acquired the top two positions during the same period with 54% and 42% share of ad volumes respectively. The other three top brands were Zebpay, WazirX app, Crypto.com app. However, these three brands accounted for less than 10% of cryptocurrency ad volumes.



As per the TAM report, prime time was the most preferred time band for crypto advertisers, followed by afternoon. Primetime, afternoon, and evening time bands together added nearly 80% share of crypto ad volumes on TV. On the other hand, 85% of cryptocurrency advertisers preferred 20-40 second ads.



With cryptocurrency platforms trying to build trust and credibility among consumers, ad space of cryptocurrency ads saw steady month-on-month growth during July-November 2021. On print, November recorded the highest cryptocurrency ad space in the period. Zeb It Service and Bitcipher Labs were the top two advertisers in the category which together contributed more than 85% share of ad space in July-November 2021. Furthermore, Zebpay emerged as the top brand with a 48% share of ad space.



English language dailies, Hindi language dailies had 46%, 16% share of ad space respectively, while the top five languages together accounted for 84% share of ad space. Among the publication genres, general interest publications had an 88% share of ad space and business/finance/economy accounted for 12%.



South Zone topped in cryptocurrency advertising in print with a 43% share of ad space during July-November 2021 followed by West Zone. Bangalore and Mumbai were the top two cities across India as well as in South and West Zones for the advertising of cryptocurrency category, the report added.



While there was zero cryptocurrency advertising on radio in July-August and a minuscule amount in September, October was the first month to see crypto advertising on radio. Cryptocurrency-related advertising on radio was at its peak during November with more than 90% of the category ad volume share. Maharashtra and Gujarat accounted for maximum ad volume share during July-November 2021. Among the time bands, the evening time band was most preferred by crypto advertisers, followed by the morning time band.



On digital, cryptocurrency ad insertions saw the highest growth in October during July-November 2021 report. While Bitcipher Labs and Neblio Technologies were the top two advertisers, Coinswitch Kuber was the top brand in the category. Display was the most popular format for digital advertising with 81% of advertisers choosing the format, followed by mobile video at 16%.

