Octa to become a principal sponsor for Delhi Capitals

The company aims to reach out to cricket lovers with this sponsorship

Octa has partnered with Delhi Capitals to become their lead sponsor in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Furthermore, Octa will also be a sponsor for the league alongside Tata Group, CRED, Upstox, Paytm, and others. For Octa, Delhi Capitals represents a like-minded community to align with for the people, Anna Raes, the official representative of Octa, stated. “In these challenging times, we also wanted to deliver fun and enjoyment to our traders and cricket lovers. That’s why an idea of the principal sponsorship came out naturally,” she added.

DC (formerly Delhi Daredevils) historically appeared in 2008 with the first IPL. After renaming to Delhi Capitals in 2018, the new management directed the team to strengthen its presence. Through determination and motivated action, the players gradually improved their performance, which allowed them to make it to the finals in 2020 and become third in 2021 in UAE.

On top of that, the team and its management express social responsibility beyond the promotion of sports. Due to the new outbreak of COVID-19 in India in 2021, the previous 14th IPL was halted and postponed till mid-Autumn. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals used their influence to support charity campaigns for local healthcare. “The previous season’s association was an extremely successful one, as Octa became an integral part of our digital content, which is so crucial in reaching out to our fanbase. We couldn’t be more excited about having Octa back on board for what we are sure is going to be a very fruitful partnership,” Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, DC highlighted.

Octa is a global brand of people-oriented investment services. It provides opportunities to learn investments and apply knowledge to reach financial goals. The data-driven environment includes currency trading, copy trading, stock trading, and crypto.

Read Also: Adtech company Tappx clocks 97% revenue growth in 2021

Read Also: YouTube outlines new measures to curb misinformation

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook