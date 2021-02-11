OCCPs adopt ‘Implementation Toolkit’ in accordance with Universal Self-Regulation Code

17 Online Curated Content Providers are signatories to the Universal Self-Regulation Code.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has adopted an Implementation Toolkit (Tool Kit) in furtherance to the Universal Self-Regulation Code (Code) for Online Curated Content Providers (OCCP) that was put in motion on September 04, 2020. The Tool Kit aims to provide procedures to effectuate the various provisions of the Code; assist the signatories in fulfilling their commitments and responsibilities as set out in the Code; and to achieve effective self regulation goals as envisioned by the signatories in the Code. Further, the effort of the signatories, through this Tool Kit, is to also address feedback received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting inter-alia, on the issues of conflict of interest and prohibited content.

The Universal Self Regulation Code, which is signed by the country’s top video streaming services marks a watershed moment in the history of the online streaming industry, Amit Goenka, chair, Digital Entertainment Committee, IAMAI, said. “ Today, with the adoption of ‘Implementation Toolkit’, it further strengthens our (OCCPs) commitment to augment consumer empowerment and creative excellence for the Indian entertainment industry to grow multifold. This Tool Kit amplifies all the critical points that were addressed in the Code signed last year and aims to address feedback received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, particularly on strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism. It further sets out clear tentpoles that the OCCPs need to undertake to achieve a common goal of entertaining millions of Indians responsibly,” he added.

The Code has been adopted by seventeen (17) leading online curated content providers in India including ZEE5, Viacom 18 (Voot), Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLiv, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Arre, HoiChoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus, Aha and Lionsgate Play. The Tool Kit is effective from 10 February, 2021.

The all-inclusive “Implementation Toolkit” will assist signatories in seamless transition to self regulation and guide them on various dimensions such as fair and transparent functioning of the grievance redressal mechanism, with escalation to an Advisory Panel with independent members, among others.