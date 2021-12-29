Obeetee launches ‘Add Life To Your Home’ campaign

The brand has collaborated with celebrated artists from different fields for the campaign

Obeetee, a hand-woven rug company, has launched a new campaign to highlight that its carpets are suitable for every home. The brand has collaborated with celebrated artists from different fields The campaign titled ‘Add Life To Your Home’ features Jim Sarbh, Dia Mirza, Tarun Tahiliani, Sanjay Puri, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.



“It is the little things that truly add meaning and value to the monotony of everyday life and Obeetee helps you do that. Obeetee rugs are made as a result of a wide array of inspirations and visions, each of our collections aims to embody something different. With Obeetee, there is something for everyone to love and that is what we aim to showcase with this campaign,” Angelique Dhama, chief executive officer, Obeetee Retail, said.



The campaign highlights different artists in their own elements, and how they elevate their surroundings with Obeetee carpets. It wants to showcase that Obeetee can uplift any setting and surface, whether it’s for a couple catching up over a glass of wine after a long day, a young woman working away at her desk, a boy excited with his favourite television show.



Founded in 1920, Obeetee claims to have over 25,000 artisans dedicated to the creation of rugs. The Rashtrapati Bhavan houses two beautiful Obeetee creations, the brand said in a statement. The company also conducts several social activities such as supporting children’s education, women’s vocational training, public health, and sanitation, the statement added.

