Oakley ropes in Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador

Sharma will be wearing the brand’s eyewear equipped with Oakley Prizm, a lens technology

Performance sports eyewear brand Oakley has roped in Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma to be the brand ambassador of the company and join its network of elite global athletes. As a part of the association, Sharma will be sporting and promoting the Oakley eyewear range within different consumer segments, both on and off the pitch.

Rohit Sharma is a world-class performer, an inspiration for the younger generation and an icon who has made his mark with his sporting excellence, Ben Goss, global brand director, Oakley said. “A true game-changer, Rohit champions passion, progression, and performance – values that represent Oakley, thus making him an ideal fit to represent and lead the brand dialogue. We look forward to a successful association with him,” he added further on the collaborative endeavour.

As per the company, Rohit joins the strong circle of globally celebrated athletes living out their obsessions, and will be wearing the brand’s eyewear equipped with Oakley Prizm, a lens technology, grounded in decades of research that has turned eyewear into vital sports equipment. Furthermore, the company has also stated that this partnership is its latest stride towards the brand’s deep-rooted commitment to sports performance in India.

“I am delighted to be associated with Oakley, a brand I have always admired. As an athlete, I believe it is imperative that we use the correct eyewear with optimum protection and clear vision. Globally acclaimed for its innovative lens technologies, optical clarity and stylish options, Oakley is my preferred eyewear on and off the field,” Sharma stated on the partnership.

