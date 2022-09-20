Oakley rolls out ‘be who you are’ campaign featuring Rohit Sharma

Oakley has launched the next chapter of its campaign ‘Be Who You Are’ featuring cricketer Rohit Sharma. As per the company, this is the third year of association for Rohit Sharma with Oakley, where he stars in a campaign film celebrating self-expression and encouraging people to embrace and believe in themselves. Brandmovers India is the creative agency behind the latest campaign. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across channels such as social, digital and print, for audiences across the country.

Through this campaign, the brand aims to inspire people to live out their dreams and passions by celebrating their personal journeys, Sahil Jandial, brand business manager, Oakley India. “We are elated to be strengthening our partnership with Rohit Sharma to bring to life the next chapter of our iconic ‘Be Who You Are’ campaign. Oakley as a brand has always forged ahead in its endeavour to bring communities and people together and with this new chapter we wanted to create a universal message that inspires everyone to truly be who they are,” he added.

The new ‘Be Who You Are’ campaign film is a short narrative on Rohit Sharma’s journey, highlighting his individual attitude and spirit. The film touches upon that one moment in Sharma’s life, where he is seen looking at his life from a vantage point – the sum of all the events and challenges that have led him to his present glory. “I believe that faith in oneself and trust in one’s abilities can enable an individual to achieve what they strive for. I have been fortunate to be living my dream because I decided to pursue my passion with self-belief and motivation. I am looking forward to partnering with Oakley which as a brand shares the same ideology as mine to push boundaries of performance. Together, we look forward to inspiring people to overcome their hurdles and achieve greatness,” Rohit Sharma stated.

Rohit Sharma has sported Oakley eyewear multiple times on and off the pitch. In the latest campaign, he is seen sporting the latest styles such as Encoder, Radar EV Path, CMDN and Leffingwell.

