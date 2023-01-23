scorecardresearch
Nykaa Fashion onboards international Gen-Z brand Cider in India

The new international collection will be available on the brand’s ‘The Global Store’ section, which also includes other global brands such as Revolve, NA-KD, Pomelo, Little Mistress, and more.

Nykaa Fashion has onboarded Cider, a US-based Gen-Z label on its shopping platform, thereby expanding its global offerings to Indian consumers.

“Cider has been a global brand since day 1. We are super excited about reaching one of the largest markets in the world in India through our partnership with Nykaa Fashion,” said Michael Wang, founder, and CEO, Cider.

The new international collection will be available on the brand’s ‘The Global Store’ section, which also includes other global brands such as Revolve, NA-KD, Pomelo, Little Mistress, and more.

“Cider has made waves with its uber-stylish offerings that resonate with Nykaa Fashion in terms of having fashion-forward options. With the onboarding of one of the strongest GenZ brands, we aim to provide our shoppers the opportunity to stay updated with global fashion trends,” said Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion and co-founder, Nykaa.

The company said that the newly-added brand on its ‘Global Store’ can be discovered by the customers with features such as no KYC (know your customer), hidden costs, hassle-free international shipping, easy delivery and returns on international brands.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 03:11:31 pm