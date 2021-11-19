Nykaa launches new ad film ahead of The Pink Friday Sale 2021

With this campaign, Nykaa invites consumers to ‘Pink it up’

Nykaa has launched a new ad film featuring brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor ahead of its The Pink Friday Sale 2021, scheduled for November 24 to 28. With this campaign, Nykaa invites consumers to ‘Pink it up’ at the annual sale event. The campaign film showcases the range of beauty and fashion options that will be offered by the platform during the sale. “Nothing quite says it is the party season like an epic sale event that lets you spoil yourself with cool, coveted brands that allow you to express yourself in style.” Shalini Raghavan, group chief marketing officer, Shalini Raghavan, said.

“Our Pink Friday sale is easily one of the most anticipated annual shopping celebrations for our consumers and each year we look forward to bringing them irresistible deals, curations and shopping experiences. This year’s sale is going to be our biggest ever yet with beauty and fashion both on offer and we invite everyone to ‘Pink it up’ in style with Nykaa,” Raghavan added.

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar to provide a carefully curated range of products for every beauty solution. Nykaa has an omni-channel model with multiple retail stores across India. Since its launch, Nykaa has expanded its offering to include fashion with the multi-brand e-commerce platform Nykaa Fashion and grooming and lifestyle products for men with Nykaa Man. With Nykaa Fashion’s versatile collection of brands, curated for the choiceful fashion lovers, the sale is expected to get bigger this year, the company said in a statement.

The company reported a 47% year-on-year increase in its revenue from operations to Rs 885.26 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22. However, its net profit fell 96% to Rs 1.1 crore in the quarter on a year-on-year.

