Nykaa Fashion ropes in Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

E-commerce retailer Nykaa Fashion has announced the onboarding of Janhvi Kapoor as the company’s brand ambassador. The company claims that this move is an endeavour to have Kapoor’s influence and popularity transcend the world of fashion as the brand has deepened its relationship with the artist who will be seen in new avatars.

Janhvi is a true, modern style icon who has already established her flair in the beauty game with Nykaa, Adwaita Nayar, co-founder, Nykaa and CEO, Nykaa Fashion, said. “She brings great relatability and influence to the table and we cannot think of anyone more apt to represent the spirit of our fashion offering,” he added.

In the ad film, Kapoor shows excitement on spotting a few of her favourite products with ‘One Nykaa Two apps: Two apps, double the fun’. Celebrating fashion on fleek, the film opens with Kapoor instantly spotting her favourite beauty and fashion picks and declaring that true fans never just use one app because, with Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion, the curations and the offerings, multiply.

Also Read: YouTube brings out YouTube Shorts for the big screen

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook