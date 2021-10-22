Nykaa acquires home-grown skincare brand Dot & Key

The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to grow skincare category

Beauty and fashion ecommerce platform Nykaa has acquired the Indian skincare brand Dot & Key. This is the first D2C (direct to consumer) beauty brand acquired by Nykaa and following this investment by Nykaa, Dot & Key will join Nykaa’s stable of owned brands. Nykaa has brought Dot & Key into the family in time to serve the demand for high quality skincare by Indian consumers, Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO, Nykaa said. “Dot & Key’s product range presents an exciting opportunity for Nykaa as it allows us to extend the brand’s reach to a larger landscape of consumers and enter the nutraceutical space as well. Dot & Key is a consumer centric brand with a growing base of consumers and a range of skincare solutions,” she added.

Founded by Kolkata-based Suyash Saraf and Anisha Saraf, Dot & Key is a new age brand focused on providing solutions to skincare concerns. It offers premium skincare products such as serums, face masks, toners and cleansers. The brand has recently expanded into nutraceuticals under the brand ‘IKWI’, whose products are dermatologically tested and cruelty free. Ernst & Young LLP was the exclusive advisor to Dot & Key on the deal. “We created a niche brand with Dot & Key, focused on making products based on consumer needs. Our passion to differentiate ourselves has inspired us to take an unconventional angle to skincare. Nykaa’s position in the beauty landscape in India and its resources will allow Dot & Key to grow further as a brand and scale to the next level,” Suyash Saraf, co-founder, Dot & Key, stated.

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar and has emerged as one of India’s leading lifestyle focused consumer technologies platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa has expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa Man. Delivering a comprehensive omnichannel ecommerce experience, Nykaa offers 4,078 brands and over 3.1 million product SKUs through its website and mobile applications as of August 31, 2021. The Nykaa Guarantee ensures that products available at Nykaa are 100% authentic and sourced directly from the brand or authorised retailers. Through engaging and educational content, digital marketing, social media influence, CRM strategies, and the Nykaa Network community platform, Nykaa has built a loyal community of millions of beauty and fashion enthusiasts.

