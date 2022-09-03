NXTDigital gets shareholders’ nod for merger with HGS

NXTDigital (NDL), the media vertical of Hinduja Group, has received shareholders’ approval for its proposed merger with group company Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS).

Minority shareholders have approved the merger with 99.99% of their total votes polled at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on Friday, NDL said in a statement.

“This overwhelming support by the minority shareholders is reflective of the fact that the company has always kept the interests of the minority shareholders in mind while taking any strategic decisions. The result is due acknowledgement of the same by the shareholders. The company will continue to ensure that the interests of the minority shareholders who have always stood by the company will always be protected,” Vynsley Fernandes, managing director and chief executive officer at NXTDigital, said.

As of June, the Hinduja family held a 64.67% stake in NXTDigital, while that in HGS was at 67.13%.

In January, NXTDigital’s board had given in-principle approval for its merger with HGS. The EGM was conducted in compliance with a National Company Law Tribunal order dated July 29.

In February, HGS’s board approved a share entitlement ratio of 20:63 for acquisition of NXTDigital digital. HGS will issue 20 equity shares of `10 each (post issue of bonus equity shares by HGS) for every 63 equity shares of NDL.

