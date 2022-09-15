Nutella unveils its new campaign ‘Mornings taste better with Nutella’

Nutella has rolled out its new campaign ‘Mornings taste better with Nutella.’ The new TV campaign highlights the happiness that Nutella brings to the mornings as soon as the jar is popped open. The campaign has been conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide.

Nutella is one of the leading brands in the breakfast category worldwide and has always aimed at creating happy moments and inspiring consumers to celebrate breakfast with their loved ones, Zoher Kapuswala, regional marketing manager, Nutella brands, Ferrero India Pvt Ltd. said. “Breakfast is always at the center of what gives a great start to the day and rotis, parathas, dosas, traditionally find their place on the breakfast plate for millions of Indians. Leveraging this insight, we wanted to communicate the versatility of Nutella where it’s unique and delectable taste compliments many such Indian breads. Our India TVC campaign aims to bring this aspect alive and as a brand, we look forward to being the breakfast companion for many more Indians.”

The TVC opens with a mother trying to wake her kids up one morning. However, the kids are still sleepy and disinterested in starting their day. Perplexed at their reaction to a lovely morning, the mother comes up with a sure-fire solution to get them up and out of bed. With a single pop of the Nutella jar lid, the kids are instantly out of bed and ready to start the day. The TVC continues with a product showcase on the quality ingredients of selected hazelnuts and premium cocoa that creates the taste of Nutella. The TVC closes with the family enjoying breakfast together at the table.

As per Oindrila Roy, managing director, Publicis Worldwide, this campaign was conceptualised keeping in mind the brand’s desire to be a part of more breakfast tables around the country, in line with its ambition to increase penetration in more households. “In order to find a place for Nutella, we tapped into the breakfast moments of our potential consumers and found innovative ways to integrate into what’s already present on their breakfast tables – dosas, rotis and parathas. The campaign also beautifully captures how mornings are made happier with just a little dash of Nutella, inspiring families to create happy memories around their dining table. This integrated campaign has been conceptualised keeping in mind multiple touchpoints – television, digital, social, POS among others,” Roy elaborated.

