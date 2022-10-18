Nutella collaborates with chef Vikas Khanna for its new #NutellaWaliDiwali campaign 

Nutella has launched its new ‘Nutella Wali Diwali’ campaign, in collaboration with chef Vikas Khanna who has curated various desserts using Nutella for Diwali. As per the company, #NutellaWaliDiwali is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social and digital platforms.

This Diwali is about bringing savoured desserts to our consumers with a Nutella twist and specially curated recipes using Nutella, which can be made at home involving the entire family this festive season, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Nutella brands, Ferrero India Pvt Ltd, said.

The company stated that the main dessert curations by chef Khanna comprises of ‘Nutella Karanji’, ‘Nutella coconut Laddoo’, and ‘Nutella Barfi Paratha’. These recipes, among others, are available on the ‘Nutella Diwali pack’ through a QR code which can be scanned to access the step-by-step procedure to make the sweets, the company claimed.

“With this collaboration, I have curated Diwali special recipes which have a delicious twist to traditional Indian sweets by using Nutella. I encourage all fans of the product to try out these recipes and make the festivities sweeter,” Vikas Khanna, highlighted.

Also Read: 9 in 10 viewers of connected TV recall being exposed to ads, and 81% of those viewers claim that the ads influenced them: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook