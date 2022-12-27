Numeric rolls outs its #DisconnectToConnect campaign

UPS manufacturer Numeric has rolled out its #DisconnectToConnect campaign film. Through the campaign, the company aims to remind people to connect with one another in real life and spend less time on screens, it claimed.

In today’s time, everyone is busy scrolling over their smart devices and rarely finds time to enjoy their life in its true essence, Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric UPS, said. “It’s time for all of us to remind ourselves to live in the moment and feel a positive ignition. This new year, we must disconnect from the digital world whenever possible, in order to have real-life conversations, spend time with family, play sports, go hiking, and just embrace the world around us,” he added.

The nearly minute-long video emphasises the importance of living in the moment with good energy. The film reminds people to switch off their gadgets and experience the little moments of joy in life, such as the sunset, pursuing passions, among others.

