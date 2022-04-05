Number of advertisers and brands in first five matches of IPL 15 declined versus IPL 14: Report

The overall number of categories, advertisers and brands that advertised during the first five matches of the 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) dropped by 29%, 13% and 15% when compared to IPL 14, according to the latest data by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research.

During the first five matches, the top five categories’ list had four categories from the e-commerce sector (including gaming, online shopping, education and wallets) with more than 30% share of ad volumes in IPL 15. The top five categories together had 40% share of ad volumes in IPL 15. Interestingly, three out of the top five categories were common between IPL 14 and 15 including e-com gaming, pan masala and e-com education. Meanwhile, the top five advertisers contributed more than one-fifth share of ad volumes during five matches of IPL 15. Sporta Technologies was the only common advertiser among the top five advertisers during IPL 15 and IPL 14. Sporta Technologies was followed by K P Pan Foods, Bundl Technologies, Tata Digital, and Gameskraft Technologies.

According to the report, 12 new categories and 65 new brands advertised in five matches of IPL 15 compared to the same number of matches in IPL 14. Among the new categories, corporate/brand image topped the list followed by ecom-auto rental services, corporate- NBFCS, two wheelers and footwear. Among the 65 new brands, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi topped the list followed by Tataneu app, Spotify app, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Meesho app. Similarly, the top five categories that were present in IPL 14 but not in IPL 15 included securities/sharebroking organisation, internet service providers, tyres, DTH service providers, and hair dyes.

