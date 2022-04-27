Nua ropes in actress Deepika Padukone as the face of the brand

Femtech brand Nua has appointed actress Deepika Padukone as the face of the brand for its menstrual wellness products. The brand’s aim is to help Indian women to prioritise their menstrual health and wellness.

For Ravi Ramachandran, CEO and founder, Nua (Lagom Labs), Padukone’s vision for the women of India is in alignment with the brand’s objective and she is an apt choice for the brand. “As we continue to build science-backed products and offer Indian women easier access to menstrual products, we are determined to foster an environment for better and healthier living for them in the years to come. We are striving to normalise menstruation in India and encourage women to freely talk about their health issues so that we can help them with our solutions. Getting Padukone onto the bandwagon is a step forward for us,” he added.

Ramachandran further added that menstruation is a natural yet a psychological process. “Hence, as a femtech brand, it is our responsibility to introduce our consumers to products that are a result of a knowledgeable process, and also spread awareness by piloting impactful conversations. Our purpose lies in changing the perspective and practices with respect to menstrual wellness. From menarche to basic hygiene during menstruation, this journey must involve innovative and science backed products.”

For a working professional who is always on the go, Nua’s sanitary pads and cramp comfort are not only reliable but also comfortable, Padukone said. “I am looking forward to joining Nua in its mission to positively impact conversations around menstrual health and wellness for women in India,” she stated.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Nua is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) wellness brand. Its product range includes sanitary pads, cramp comfort, intimate wash and panty liners. Additionally, the brand is now foraying into skincare with a range of acne-control products.

Read Also: VistaPrint launches its new campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook