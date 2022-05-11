Nua launches #GoWithYourFlow campaign with Deepika Padukone

Femtech startup Nua has launched #GoWithYourFlow campaign with brand ambassador Deepika Padukone. Through the campaign, the company aims to put a stop to stereotypes attached to menstrual health, and portray a realistic depiction of women’s menstrual cycle. Conceptualised by Wondrlab, the campaign focuses on women from the age group between 22-28 years.

The agency realised the reality of periods is far different from its advertising, Amit Akali, chief creative officer, Wondrlab, said. “We decided to create a story based in reality, having real conversations and solving real period problems. Padukone was the apt choice for ambassador. So, we had her take on cliches propagated by the category and then help solve real problems through the product in her own way, that stands out from anything done in the category,” he added.

For Ravi Ramachandran, co-founder and CEO, Nua, with an aim to break the stereotype in advertising around menstrual health and to normalise the conversation about menstrual hygiene, the company onboarded Wondrlab to come up with this new campaign. “We found Padukone to be fit for our brand given the fact that her vision for the women of our country is in alignment with our brand’s objective. We want to create discussions through this campaign and provide solutions to women in order to promote menstrual wellness. #GoWithYourFlow is a step in that direction,” he stated.

The campaign consists of a series of ad films in which Padukone talks about various period stereotypes shown in advertisements and dismisses common misconceptions about periods. In the two films released, one shows the actress highlighting the cliché of women always smiling during their periods, while the second film shows Padukone pouring water on pads as shown in most advertisements.

Nua products have been designed, keeping in mind the fact that every woman’s menstrual cycle is different, Nameeta Saigal, head of marketing, Nua, opined. “We noticed that the existing menstrual care brands offer a single size pad within every pack, even though period flow is not the same every day. More than 50% of women experience varying degrees of period cramps, but there is no real solution offered to them to manage the pain. Our products are designed keeping women’s needs in mind and they enable them to go with their respective flows,” she highlighted.

