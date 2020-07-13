Nu-Shakti highlights the importance of micronutrients in #AskMoreFromYourDrink campaign

The 360-degree campaign will be led by television and digital platforms, including YouTube, social media platforms and OTTs

With conversations around immunity building on a rise amid the ongoing pandemic in the country, Nu-Shakti has launched a new campaign #AskMoreFromYourDrink emphasising the importance of building immunity through the Nu-Shakti Mixme beverage. The 360-degree campaign will be led by television and digital platforms, including YouTube, social media platforms and OTTs. Besides, the brand claims that it will also engage with a peer-to-peer network of mothers, micro and nano influencers to amplify awareness and spark conversations in the digital space.

“The ongoing pandemic reveals the criticality of building a robust immune system. Therefore, the television commercial (TVC) underscores the fact that having a drink with immunity building micronutrients can build strength as well as resilience in the body’s natural defence and promote wellbeing. Given the importance of micronutrients in building immunity, the campaign reiterates that MixMe Beverage Powder is a nourishing beverage that fulfils this purpose,” the company said in a statement.

The commercial has been launched in five languages namely English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu and the 20-second spot highlights the micronutrients available in the MixMe beverage powder which is essential to build immunity in order to fight the disease one may face during these unprecedented times and beyond. According to Alok Kohli, business director – DSM India, said, there is heightened awareness around building immunity in recent times and consumers are seeking products that can help them achieve this objective. “Nu-Shakti Mixme has been formulated with micronutrients that play a role in building one’s immunity. The MixMe TVC has creatively encouraged consumers to seek immunity building nutrients in real life,” he added further on the launch of the new TVC.

