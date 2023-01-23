scorecardresearch
Novotel Mumbai Juhu beach appoints Amartya Chakraborty as the new director of sales and marketing

Chakraborty kick started his career in the hospitality industry with the Sarovar Hotels in 2005 before he joined Accor Hotels at Novotel Kolkata.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Novotel Mumbai Juhu beach has appointed Amartya Chakraborty as its new director of sales and marketing.

Chakraborty, who was previously working as the director of sales and marketing at the Novotel Kolkata and residences, will be spearheading the hotel’s sales and marketing strategy and will be responsible for enhancing the revenue, exploring new business opportunities, determining the annual budget amongst other responsibilities.

“I look forward to working closely with the team here to create memorable experiences and foster connections with our esteemed guests,” said Chakraborty.

He has over 18 years of experience in the field and has been honoured with the ‘best salesperson of the year’ in 2019 in Accor South Asia hotel award. He kick started his career in the hospitality industry with the Sarovar Hotels in 2005 before he joined Accor Hotels at Novotel Kolkata.

“His experience in the industry and his determination to succeed, makes him a huge asset to the team. We look forward to continuing to innovate and grow together in this new position,” said Gorav Arora, General Manager, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. 

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 12:38:47 pm