Novo Nordisk India announces Kapil Dev as brand ambassador

By 2045, nearly 134.3 million people in India are expected to have diabetes.

Novo Nordisk India has announced Kapil Dev as the brand ambassador. The partnership aims to create awareness about better diabetes management and early insulin adoption.

The announcement stems from the fact that by 2045, nearly 134.3 million people in India are expected to have diabetes. “Shockingly, almost half of the existing diabetes patients in India are unaware that they have diabetes. Diabetes is primarily a lifestyle condition that has increased alarmingly across all age groups in India, and the prevalence among the younger population has also increased. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to raise awareness about the disease and its preventive measures,” the company said in a statement.

“For people with diabetes to lead a healthy and active life is possible, all it needs is awareness and early action, early initiation of the right modern medicines and simple lifestyle modifications. I am delighted to partner with Novo Nordisk who are the leaders in diabetes care and have not only provided innovative solutions for diabetes care but also focuses on educating people about how to manage it effectively. I strongly believe that this partnership will help us share the right medical knowledge and provide better access to care for those who need it,’’ Kapil Dev said on his association with the healthcare company.

“At Novo Nordisk, our efforts have been focused on raising awareness about diabetes and its impact on the lives of people affected by it, their families, society and eventually the country at large. This partnership with the cricket icon and inspiration, Kapil Dev, is a step towards increasing awareness on effectively managing diabetes,’’ Vikrant Shrotriya, corporate vice president and managing director, Novo Nordisk India stated.

