Nourish launches #UmarBharKaVaada campaign

BL Agro has launched a new digital campaign for its brand Nourish titled #UmarBharKaVaada. The campaign endorses both the men-in-kitchen cause and the sanctity of a sibling bond and punches a strong emotional quotient. The campaign titled #UmarBharKaVaada is going live from August 9 on all social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram, Sharechat and DTH. The campaign has been ideated, scripted, and filmed by Leads Brand Connect.

“When we launched #RasodeMeinMardHai, we knew it wasn’t going to be a one-off campaign. The vision was to advocate it repeatedly, making it a norm for people to see men cooking. So, the crux of our Raksha Bandhan campaign was already in place. What we needed was some blue-sky thinking to tie in with the core value of the brand Nourish – ‘nutrition ka vaada’,” Ashish Khandelwal, managing director, BL Agro, stated.

The ad film opens with a very familiar scene. An elderly brother is reminding his sister to come home sooner for rakhi and then adroitly segues into him cooking kheer, the sister’s favourite sweet dish. The ad not only demonstrates that men should cook too, it also tells the story of how long the protective relationship of siblings lasts.

For Sanjay Srivastava, CEO, Leads Brand Connect, BL Agro is a brand that has always disrupted the status quo. “Convention dictates that ads rope in young actors, but when we pitched a quirky old man with just a slightly younger sister, they were completely on board. Our idea was to make Raksha Bandhan this year a memorable experience for elder siblings too and pay tribute to brothers and sisters who truly have kept the promise to protect each other for a lifetime,” he added.

