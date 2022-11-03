Nourish launches its new TVC #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno

Nourish has rolled out a new campaign with celebrity sisters and actors Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty. Conceptualised by Leads Brand Connect, the commercial #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno, reinforces the importance of choosing the healthiest and most nutritious range of unpolished pulses. The ad goes on air today on television channels, OTT, radio, digital and print media.

“We have always believed in offering nutrition and healthy foods to our customers. Through this ad, we intend to further highlight our uniqueness in packaging the unpolished pulses to keep their freshness intact,” Ashish Khandelwal, managing director, BL Agro, said.

The ad intends to showcase the reasons and importance of eating unpolished pulses in comparison to the polished pulses. Shilpa Shetty, who is also the brand ambassador of Nourish is seen in this ad advising her on-screen and off-screen sister, Shamita Shetty, the benefits of consuming only unpolished pulses.

“The ad takes a more quirky approach of showcasing Shilpa as the nutrition champion while Tunki (Shamita) being slightly jealous of the fact that Munki (Shilpa) is always right. We wanted to create an ad which can keep the viewers engaged to know what exactly Shamita is up to and then highlighting on the benefits of Nourish,” Richa Khandelwal, managing director, Leads Brand Connect, stated on the launch of the campaign.

With the release of this ad, BL Agro is running a contest called #NourishTunkiMunki on all social media handles of Nourish. The company intends to engage the existing and prospective customers through this contest where winners are chosen on a daily basis. The questions of the contest are around nutrition and food.

Also Read: Polycab India Limited rolls out its new View Badal De campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook