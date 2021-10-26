Not So Pink rolls out #NotSoTypical campaign with Sakshi Sindwani

Not So Pink is a fashionable western workwear brand that delivers contemporary apparel and accessories

Not So Pink aims to break the preconceived norms of work attires with its latest campaign #NotSoTypical. The campaign, in association with body-positive influencer Sakshi Sindwani, will speak the language of women at the workplace and bring about the vibrant change required in the Indian corporate environment with its range of fashionable western workwear that’s made in trendy styles to fit a range of sizes.

It is a beautiful concept meant for all and size discrimination should not hold anyone back, Purvi Rohit Pugalia, co-founder, Not So Pink, said. “Our ATYPICAL approach to workwear fashion is our brand’s way of stating that fashion is not reserved for a certain section of the community. Our #NotSoTypical campaign is the mouthpiece to this cause and brings in more women across the size spectrum to embrace their natural selves,” she added.

Through this campaign, Not So Pink is bringing in a new conversation about enabling fashion for the body and not the other way round, especially for the naturally curvaceous Indian body type. The campaign will showcase the brand’s figure-friendly and bright dresses that give a spin to the otherwise drab wear which redefines office attire for most Indian women. Sakshi Sindwani’s advocacy for size diversity and her popularity in the fashion circuit will carry the agenda of this campaign among the masses and be the voice to deliver a more body inclusive message. The campaign will also take on stereotypes via its bold posts that question the existing fashion narratives and put a spin of power to women’s workwear.

Not So Pink is a fashionable western workwear brand that delivers contemporary apparel and accessories that offer an incredible fit to Indian women of all body types. Backed by thorough research on the Indian body type, Not So Pink has redefined the size chart for women’s workwear. The brand has achieved this by keeping in mind the most common body types in India.

