Noise unveils a new campaign Shor Abhi Baaki Hai 

Lifestyle tech brand Noise has rolled out a brand new campaign ‘Shor Abhi Baaki Hai’, featuring cricketer and brand ambassador Rishabh Pant, to celebrate its leadership in the smartwatch industry. As per the company, Noise became India’s number one watch-based wearable brand for eight quarters as per IDC. The new digital ad campaign celebrating the success is going live today, with the Asia Cup 2022 streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

“We at Noise believe that our achievement is not just ours but shared by the millions of consumers who supported our vision as a made-in-India brand and inspired us to achieve and uphold our leadership position in the industry. The new campaign echoes the brand’s spirit and commitment to continue serving the nation with a stronger foothold,” Gaurav Khatri, co-founder, Noise said on the launch of the new campaign.

As per the company, Noise’s digital ad campaign depicts the brand’s emotion of staying driven and highlights that being a champion has always remained at the core of the brand’s DNA, further symbolised by Rishabh Pant’s dedication, versatility, and diligence as a sportsperson. “Noise’s partnership with Rishabh Pant goes a long way, bringing in the right blend of passion and championship. We are proud to share our celebration with the natives of the country as we set the pitch for India’s victory at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022,” it added.

“As an Indian, it makes me proud to see our country moving towards global leadership, be it sports or technology. I congratulate Noise on the big win as I cherish our strong partnership,” Pant stated.

The IDC’s India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker, August 2022 highlights the skyrocketing demand for wearables lately. “With around 24 million wearable devices shipped in Q2’2022, Noise led the watch-based wearables category with a 28.5% share in 2Q22, with 300% YoY growth annually. Recently, Noise also ranked among the top five Smartwatch brands globally, as per the latest Counterpoint report, Global Smartwatch Model Tracker,” the company highlighted.

