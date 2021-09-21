Noise signs Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassador for the smart wearable category

Pannu resonates with the core of the brand’s vision to inspire generations for a healthier today and tomorrow, Gaurav Khatri, co-founder, Noise, said.

Noise, the connected lifestyle brand, has roped in Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador for the smart wearable category. With this association, Pannu will be a part of the brand’s campaigns in which she will be seen promoting Noise’s smartwatches including its upcoming launch – ColorFit Brio. “Noise’s smartwatches and Taapsee, both motivate individuals to take up new challenges every day. With her strong persona and our commitment to offering unparalleled experience, we want to strengthen the trust of Noisemakers,” Gaurav Khatri, co-founder, Noise, said.

“Our products are carefully designed keeping in mind the requirements of fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts who listen to their “dil ka shor” and dare to carve a new path. Taapsee resonates with the core of our brand’s vision to inspire generations for a healthier today and tomorrow. She has been earning hearts with her award-winning performances and challenging roles,” Khatri added.

Citing the latest release by International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Q2 2021, Noise said India’s top wearable watch brand and leads the market with a considerable share of 28.6% in 2Q21 based on unit shipmen. Hence, the brand aims to reinforce its positioning as the leading homegrown smartwatch brand and make a deeper connection with fitness enthusiasts and millennials, the company said.

“I constantly strive to accomplish new fitness goals every day to be ahead in the game, likewise Noise. I have witnessed that more than ever, people are now conscious of the thriving fitness significance. Noise’s smartwatches act as the health pattern that consistently helps me to connect with my true self,” Pannu stated.

Noise, founded in 2018 by Gaurav Khatri and Amit Khatri, is looking at more campaigns and launches in the coming months. The brand has been listed as one of the top brands on Amazon and Flipkart for four years in a row, it claimed in an official statement.

