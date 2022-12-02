Noise ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Technology brand Noise has onboarded cricketer Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador for its smartwatches. According to the company, Kohli will be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touch points of the product.

Noise’s leadership in the smartwatch domain mirrors the journey that Kohli has undertaken, Gaurav Khatri, co-founder, Noise, said. ” With our continuous zeal to listen to the noise within, coupled with the need to deliver a great performance, we are certain that this association with Kohli will further bolster our connect with the young audience in India and overseas,” he added.

For the company, both Noise and Kohli have a name in the smart connected lifestyle industry and the cricket world respectively, it claimed. Additionally, having the fitness of a sportsperson, Kohli makes an ideal fit for the brand, it further asserted.

