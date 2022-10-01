Noise rolls out its out-of-home campaign featuring Rishabh Pant

Lifestyle tech brand Noise has launched its out-of-home (OOH) campaign featuring cricketer and brand ambassador Rishabh Pant. Through the campaign, the brand aims to celebrate its leadership in the smartwatch space for eight quarters in a row and becoming the only Indian brand to emerge among the top four global smartwatch players, as was stated by the International Data Corporation (IDC) and Canalys, respectively.

“We are a consumer-centric brand and this campaign is an effort towards celebrating our milestone with the millions of consumers whose constant support inspired us to achieve and uphold our leadership position. We always look for innovative touchpoints to connect with the users and build brand reliance,” Gaurav Khatri, co-founder, Noise, said.

According to the company, the month-long campaign aims to reiterate the win at the high-impact OOH sites including billboards, unipoles, among others. The brand additionally claims that the OOH campaign is placed at touch points across all key markets including metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Noise claims that the brand has come up with innovations in audio, wearable tech, and connected tech, with nine industry-first innovations to its credit. The company states that it has been listed as the bestselling brand on Amazon and Flipkart for four years in a row, and in 2019, it was the biggest Indian seller of wireless earphones in the country.

