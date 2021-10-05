Noise rolls out a new digital campaign #ListenToTheNoiseWithin featuring Taapsee Pannu

Noise will be releasing series of videos with Taapsee Pannu featuring different products from Noise’s wearable portfolio

Noise has rolled out its latest campaign #ListenToTheNoiseWithin featuring brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu. As part of the digital campaign, the brand has launched an aspirational video that is live across Noise’s social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

According to the company, the narrative of the newly launched campaign is pivoted on Noise’s core belief in listening to the noise within and have belief in oneself. “This campaign is aimed at encouraging today’s youth and millennials to have belief in their abilities without getting impacted by daunting opinions and the “Shor” outside,” the company stated in a statement. As a part of the campaign, Noise will be releasing series of videos with Taapsee Pannu featuring different products from Noise’s wearable portfolio. The brand also plans to roll out new campaigns and product launches in the next few months.

“Pannu has a one of its kind, high-spirited and fierce persona, which resonates with the core beliefs of Noise. Our synergies are harmonised when it comes to stifling the clouding voices and taking over the challenges to be better than ever. With our campaign featuring Taapsee, our core motive is to inspire that obstructions can never stop you if you listen to your instincts and follow your heart even if you are surrounded by several repulsive voices,” Amit Khatri, co-founder, Noise, said, on the launch of the campaign.

“The biggest learning of my journey has been to believe in myself and never lose touch with the inner Noise. Our instinct is the greatest driving force when we come across any challenge, and Noise echoes the power of listening to the inner Noise for a better version of yourself. The video is a brief glimpse of my journey,” Pannu stated.

