Noise India launches new campaign featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant

Noise India has rolled out its new campaign series, featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador. The digital ad campaign will be released on 18 November along with the India Tour of New Zealand, on Amazon Prime. Through the campaign, the company aims to educate and inform people about its advanced calling feature – Tru SyncTM. The company said that the new calling feature helps Noise smartwatch users connect more seamlessly and quickly to their world.

Noise has always strived towards creating a brand that resonates with the young Indian audience, Gaurav Khatri, co-founder, Noise, said. “Keeping this spirit alive, our brand campaign with Rishabh Pant echoes our mission to be young India’s pulse keeper. We are confident that our young audience will identify with the campaign while they indulge in the upcoming cricket series,” he added.

The campaign includes a series of 3 short videos that urges the audience to opt for the calling smartwatches from Noise. The digital ad campaign depicts Rishabh Pant making calls using a Noise smartwatch without any interruptions. The advanced calling feature is so seamless and hassle-free, that people around him get confused if he is speaking over the call or to them.

