Noise appoints Rini Goel as brand marketing head

Noise, on Friday, announced the appointment of four senior leaders to accelerate the development of its core brand and business verticals. Rini Goel, Nimisha Prasad, Himanshu Chopra and Kavita Agarwal have been appointed to lead the brand marketing, PR and communication, technology – product and finance domains respectively at Noise. These appointments come as a part of the brand’s strategic effort to build a pool of progressive workforce adding to the significant growth to its employee strength.

“As a brand we always aim at creating a progressive and innovative workplace and onboarding the right people who share our vision and help us grow as a brand is a robust step in this direction. I welcome our new Noisemakers – Rini, Nimisha, Kavita, and Himanshu and congratulate them on their new position. I am confident that together, we will make new milestones and touch billions of lives through our innovation,” Amit Khatri, co-founder, Noise, said on the appointment.

Goel will be responsible for spearheading the brand’s overall brand marketing strategy across all touchpoints, including digital media and offline. The role entails communications development, media planning, campaign planning and execution, brand collaborations, among others. Goel has over seven years of experience in new product development, communication and brand strategy, sales and profitability with brands like Fastrack and Skybags.

Prasad will lead communication strategies for Noise and will be responsible for driving advocacy across the brand, product, corporate and leadership communication. With seven years of experience in the industry, Prasad specialises in creative product storytelling, brand awareness campaigns, corporate reputation management, and advocacy work.

Chopra will be working towards making the Noise fit app the go-to app for everything health and fitness. He brings more than 10 years of experience in product management and development. Meanwhile, Agarwal will be responsible for developing and defining future financial strategies to generate long-term growth for the organisation.

