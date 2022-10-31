NOFILTR partners with Chrome Hospitality to aid creator’s offline businesses 

NOFILTR Group has partnered with Chrome Hospitality with the aim of enabling the creator community to start offline businesses. The company stated that as part of this association, Chrome Hospitality is partnering with select creators of NOFILTR to help them establish an entrepreneurial presence in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

“NOFILTR has always endeavoured to empower its talents in more ways than one, the collaboration with Chrome Hospitality is another step in our vision to help creators build multi-faceted businesses,” Mihir Surana, partner and CEO, NOFILTR, said.

For Pawan Shahri, founder, Chrome Hospitality, the company’s presence across segments such as casual dining, cloud kitchens and quick service restaurants (QSRs) will be leveraged to give a platform to the creators to start a profitable offline business supported by their online distribution.

