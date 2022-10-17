NOFILTR.Group appoints Mihir Surana as partner and CEO

NOFILTR.Group has announced the appointment of Mihir Surana as its partner and chief executive officer (CEO). As per the company, Surana will be responsible for leading the setting and execution of the organisation’s strategy along with allocating capital for its growth. Additionally, as per company claims, he will be leading, building and overseeing the executive teams at NOFILTR.Group.

“I have believed in the power that influencers and content creators hold to change the traditional industry into a whole new different one,” Mihir Surana, CEO, NOFILTR, said. “For me becoming a CEO is a start to a journey that holds my vision of building a safe community of network in the development of the influencer industry and a lot more that I would like to be enclosed with time,” he added.

At NOFILTR.Group, he aims to combine his passion and his skills to strategise and lead the agency to success and transform the influencer marketing agency, the company claims. It adds that he hopes to build a safe space and community for digital creators while aiding them to grow and develop. According to a company statement, Surana developed his business by taking part in a number of entrepreneurial endeavours and commencing his own event production firm, Crossbar Entertainment. Additionally, he developed his business portfolio and skills by kickstarting a rental photo booth service alongside organising and producing events with Crossbar Entertainment. He has also ventured into the food franchising industry.

