NODWIN partners with PVR to bring Esports to the big screen

Gamers and gaming enthusiasts across the country will be able to participate in Online Esports Cups and In-Cinema tournaments with separate prize pools for each city.

NODWIN Gaming has partnered with PVR Limited to launch In-Cinema Esports live tournaments. The pilot will commence with ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)’ and going forward would include games from different genres. Gamers and gaming enthusiasts across the country will be able to participate in Online Esports Cups and In-Cinema tournaments with separate prize pools for each city. NODWIN Gaming has always emphasised on the importance of reinforcing grassroot development that can be a strong and reliable foundation for esports, and this property is a step in that direction, Akshat Rathee, MD and co-founder, NODWIN Gaming, stated. “City-level penetration of professional esports leads to solid exposure for the grassroot ecosystem and as seen in the past, the more exposed the grassroots is, the better it gets at the higher tiers. This in turn paves the way for collective growth of all tiers of professional players. Our association with PVR Cinemas opens a corridor towards mainstreaming esports and placing it right in the middle of the entertainment industry. Esports as an upcoming medium of interactive entertainment has had its fair share of visibility in the jam-packed arenas but it’s about time that we bring action to the silver screen. NODWIN, along with building grassroots, will also give its audience a premium watching experience with this partnership,” he added.

This initiative is expected to fast track esports entertainment’s growth trajectory in India by combining the appeal of esports gaming with the magic of big screen experience. The quarter-final, semi-final and finals of the cups, in each participating city, will be broadcasted in select PVR Cinemas, along with live streams on various digital platforms, including NODWIN Facebook and Youtube page along with PVR mobile app. “At PVR, we strive to continually evolve as an entertainment destination, offering our customers the opportunity to have an entertaining escape into more than just big films. Our immersive environment lends itself particularly well to the gaming community, putting players in the universes in which they are competing,” Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director, PVR Limited, said.

For Kamal Gianchandani, chief of strategy, PVR Limited, the company’s is to gather, grow and entertain communities. “With us becoming a part of Indian esports ecosystem, we have the opportunity to serve our purpose by giving PVR communities another entertaining way to gather on our esports platform,” he highlighted.

Read Also: ZEEL vs Invesco; what’s in it for the investment firm

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook